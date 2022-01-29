MARYSVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) – Sixteen people, including a 2-year-old, were injured after reports of people being found unconscious in the pool area of a Marysville hotel Saturday evening due to what fire officials said was carbon monoxide poisoning.

According to Marysville Police Chief Tony Brooks, the calls started to come in at approximately 5:30 p.m. of people being found unconscious at the Hampton Inn on Square Drive.

Brooks said “multiple” people were affected in the incident.

According to Memorial Hospital spokesperson, seven patients were taken to the hospital by ambulance and four people were walk-ins. Of the 11 patients at the hospital, five were adults and six were children.

The spokesperson said two patients were critical but stabilized; five patients were in serious but stable condition; and four patients were treated and released.

Three other people were taken to Grady Hospital, and two others were treated at the scene.

Brooks said people reported symptoms of a burning throat and dizziness.

The hotel has been evacuated.

Officials are working to find the cause of the incident.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.