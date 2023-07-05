MARYSVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — A 2-year-old girl is dead after a woman struck the child with her car while backing up from a home in North Lewisburg, Champaign County, on Wednesday.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said the accident happened at approximately 6 p.m. on Mill Street in the Meadows of North Lewisburg complex.

The 31-year-old North Lewisburg woman was driving a 2009 Honda Pilot when she stopped at a home on the 700 block of Mill Street. A passenger got out of the car and headed to their house. The woman then started backing up her vehicle, which is when she struck the child, who had also been a passenger in the car.

The girl was flown to Nationwide Children’s Hospital but died from her injuries.

The Marysville Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate the accident.

The highway patrol was assisted at the scene by Champaign County Sheriff’s Office, North Lewisburg Police Department, Northeast Champaign County Fire District, and CareFlight Air and Mobile Services.