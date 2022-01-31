MARYSVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — The cause of a carbon monoxide leak at a Marysville hotel on Saturday that injured 16 people has been determined.

Marysville Fire Chief Jay Riley confirmed to NBC4 that a pool heater caused the CO leak in the pool area of the Hampton Inn on Square Drive.

The hotel was evacuated immediately and remained closed to guests on Sunday.

The carbon monoxide leak in the pool area caused 11 people, including six children to be hospitalized with CO poisoning. Of those 11, two were critical but stable, five were serious but stable. Four patients were treated and released.

On Sunday, a Memorial Hospital spokesperson said that patients had been moved to tertiary care facilities to continue their recovery, and no other updates on their condition would be available.

The hotel is privately owned and operated by a company called the “Amerilodge Group” out of Michigan. In a statement, a spokesperson for the company told NBC4 they are fully cooperating with local authorities.