Cause of death determined of man found dead in UDF freezer in Marysville

MARYSVILLE, Ohio (WCMH)–Colin Cole, 50, was found dead inside a United Dairy Farmers freezer in July.

The autopsy report shows the cause of death was atherosclerotic and hypertensive cardiovascular disease and that contributing factors were smoking and obesity.

According to the report, surveillance video shows Cole returning to the building about 10 minutes after initially leaving for the night. The cameras show him walking inside the building. Cameras were not focused on the freezer.

The video does not show anyone with Cole and the building showed no sign of forced entry. The UDF morning shift manager found Cole when they arrived to open the store for the day.