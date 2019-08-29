Marysville vs. Dublin Jerome, who will be NBC4’s Band of the Week?

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS, OH (WCMH)– What’s Football Friday Nite without the marching bands?

NBC4 is introducing the Band of the Week competition Thursday night during NBC4 at 5 p.m. The winner will get their entire halftime show Friday night broadcast on the NBC4 Facebook Page.

During week one of high school football, the Celts marching band from Dublin Jerome High school and the Monarchs from Marysville High School will be featured.

To vote for the band of the week watch NBC4 at 5 p.m., download the NBC4 app, and enable notifications. We’ll send out an alert when it’s time to vote for who you want to be our NBC4 Band of the Week.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Interactive Radar

STORY TOOLS

Report a Typo/Error
Send News Tips
Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools