Marysville teacher & coach reinstated after suspension & investigation

MARYSVILLE, OH (WCMH)– A Marysville teacher and coach will be back in the classroom Friday after a suspension and investigation into a “lack of professional judgement” allegation.

Assistant superintendent of Marysville Exempted Village School District sent the following statement Thursday about the investigation into Brooke Young:

On January 8, 2020, Marysville High School administration became aware of a supervisory concern pertaining to Mrs. Young, which occurred on December 29, 2019. Due to the nature of the allegations, we placed Mrs.Young on leave pending a thorough internal investigation.

The investigation is now complete. The results of the investigation confirmed that at no time were students in danger. However, it did reveal poor professional judgement and improper supervision of students on behalf of the coach.

The findings of the investigation, coupled with Mrs. Young’s exemplary record with the district, have led us to the decision to reinstate her with the following conditions. Mrs. Young will serve a three game suspension without pay and will be required to complete mandatory professional development. Mrs. Young will resume her teaching responsibilities starting Friday, January 17, 2020 and will return to coaching following the suspension.

Marysville Schools’ top priority will continue to be in providing a positive and safe learning environment for our students. Marysville Exempted Village School District

Young has been with Marysville Schools for more than 10 years and is the coach of the Lady Monarch varsity basketball team. She currently teaches at Marysville Early College High School.

