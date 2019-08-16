Marysville Schools assistant band director resigns following allegations of inappropriate behavior

The Marysville Board of Education accepted the resignation of the district’s music teacher and assistant band director on Thursday, days after he was accused of inappropriate behavior.

Jacob Newland was placed on administrative leave on Tuesday and resigned the following day after the board began investigating allegations of inappropriate use of social media.

“We gained knowledge of the incident Monday afternoon and acted immediately. Following our safety protocol, we immediately informed the Marysville Police Department,” board members said in a written statement. “The allegations did not involve any current students from Marysville Schools but implied behavior that was inappropriate for an education professional.

Newland is the district’s music teacher, assistant marching band director, choir director and show choir co-director for Marysville Schools.

His position will be filled by a substitute teacher for the start of the school year, officials said.

“Rest assured, we will work diligently to find a replacement to best serve our students as we move forward,” board members said. “We appreciate your patience and understanding in this situation.”