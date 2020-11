MARYSVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — Police in Marysville are asking for help locating a runaway teen.

According to the Marysville Division of Police, on Thursday, Tiarah Turner, 15, left her home in the 800 block of Wedgewood Drive, after packing a bag and telling a family member she was leaving.

Police ask anyone with information on Tiarah’s whereabouts to call MPD at 937-645-7300.