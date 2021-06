It’s a good idea to clean your cordless phone regularly. Wipe it down with an electronics-safe disinfectant or surface cleaner.

MARYSVILLE, Ohio (WCMH)– The city of Marysville sent out an advisory that the police department’s mainline is having issues with some carriers.

If you are unable to contact the Marysville Police Department on its mainline, you should call 937-642-1215