Franklin County 2-year-old tests positive for COVID-19
Marysville is among Honda plants, suspending production for six days

COLUMBUS (WXMH) — Honda announced it will be suspending production for six days which includes the Marysville plant.

They will suspend production for six days beginning March 23 and will return on March 31 according to Honda officials.

The company says they’re suspending production in North America, including the U.S., Canada, and Mexico in anticipation of the market decline due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to officials, the company will continue full pay to employees.

This suspension affects nearly 27,000 people.

