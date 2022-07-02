MARYSVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) – The Spain Creek Covered Bridge was damaged Wednesday during a hit-skip accident.

The bridge is at the corner of Inskeep-Cratty Road and SR 245 will be closed indefinitely until the Union County Engineers’ Office can make the repairs. The parts have been specially ordered and need to be cut in a lumber mill.

Spain Creek Covered Bridge (photo provided by Marysville & Union County Convention & Visitors Bureau, Corrie Bott photographer)

This isn’t the first time the smallest in Union County has been damaged by vehicles. The bridge was rehabilitated in 2008 and 2016 after heavy machinery damaged the overhead braces, according to the Marysville & Union County Convention & Visitors Bureau.

The bridge is 64 feet long and was originally built in the 1870s.

NBC4 recently featured the covered bridge trail in Union County. You can learn more by clicking here.