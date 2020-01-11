Marysville coach placed on leave following “lack of professional judgement” allegation

MARYSVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — A Marysville teacher and coach was placed on leave Friday for a situation that happened on Dec. 29.

Brooke Young has been with Marysville Schools for more than 10 years and is the coach of the Lady Monarch varsity basketball team.

Young is not allowed to coach the basketball team and she’s not allowed to teach for now.

Young, a member of the school system since 2008, teaches at Marysville Early College High School.

The investigation by school officials is looking into accusations involving issues with Young’s supervision and “lack of professional judgement,” according to a statement issued by the school.

A spokesperson for the school system declined to respond to requests for clarification into the charges, stating the investigation is still ongoing, but the assistant superintendent did say this was the first time Young has been disciplined in her time with the school system.

Some parents feel left in the dark because there isn’t a lot of information regarding exactly what happened.

“I hope it has nothing negative to do with the kids, and I hope that if there are politics in play, I hope that they are supportive of what’s best for the kids in the long term,” said parent Caleb Winegardner.

The school did issue a statement which reads, in part:

“This is an unfortunate situation. We are committed to completing a thorough investigation to support our continued efforts of providing a positive learning environment for our students.”

NBC 4 did reach out to Brooke Young, but she has not replied to our messages.