Mark Wahlberg eyes deal with Haydocy to expand Columbus dealership footprint

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Mark Wahlberg name could soon expand to include another west side car dealership.

Paperwork filed with the Ohio Secretary of State’s office shows Haydocy Buick GMC President Chris Haydocy applied for the business name Mark Wahlberg Buick GMC of Columbus.

Haydocy Buick GMC released the following statement:

We are exploring all options and excited about the possibilities of a business venture with Jay Feldman/ Mark Wahlberg group. 18 months ago,Jay Feldman/Mark Wahlberg group took a gamble with the acquisition of Layman Chevrolet on the West side of Columbus. Based on Wahlberg Chevrolet sales performance and superior customer satisfaction, it is clear they are a “World Class” dealership and a huge asset for our community. Jay Feldman/Mark Wahlberg group’s continued interest in our community speaks volumes about our neighborhood. This potential venture could help spur increased interest and redevelopment of the Westland mall property. Many questions remain and we will keep you in the loop on further developments. Haydocy Buick GMC

The Jay Feldman/Mark Wahlberg group confirmed it is exploring a business venture with Chris Haydocy. Another filing with the Secretary of State shows Haydocy formed a new LLC in February called Feldhay LLC.

Haydocy Buick GMC has been in business on the west side of Columbus since 1954. The dealership is located across the street from Mark Wahlberg Chevrolet, formerly Bobby Layman Chevrolet. The Jay Feldman/Mark Wahlberg group purchased the Chevrolet dealership in 2018.