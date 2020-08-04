Mark Wahlberg Auto Group acquires fourth central Ohio dealership

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Mark Wahlberg Auto Group announced Tuesday it has acquired a fourth Columbus-area dealership.

Wahlberg and business partner Jay Feldman announced the acquisition of Jack Maxton Chevrolet at 700 E. Dublin Granville Rd. The dealership will now be known as Mark Wahlberg Chevrolet of Worthington.

“The people of Columbus have been good to us,” said Wahlberg in a press release. “This latest acquisition just strengthens our roots and deepens our bond with the market.”

In 2018, Wahlberg and Feldman came into the Columbus market with the purchase of Bobby Layman Chevrolet. The group later purchased Haydocy Buick GMC and an RV dealership, both on West Broad Street.

Mark Wahlberg Auto Group now claims to be the largest Chevy dealer in Columbus.

“Having four dealerships in Columbus gives us the opportunity to provide consumers with a consistent sales and service experience,” said Feldman. “The Mark Wahlberg imprint on four locations enables us to leverage the Wahlberg advantage of providing brand choices, offering huge selection at the lowest prices and delivering great customer service.”