MARION, Ohio (WCMH) — A 53-year-old woman is dead after she was hit by a car overnight Tuesday on a road in Marion, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Authorities say Trudy Blevins was walking on Marion Williamsport Road East just before 5:00 a.m. when she was hit by a car. The car went off the left side of the road and hit a traffic sign before stopping.

Blevins was taken to Marion General Hospital where she was later pronounced dead. The driver of the vehicle also went to the hospital for precautionary reasons, per OSHP.

Ohio State Highway Patrol says the investigation is ongoing.