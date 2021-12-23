MARION, Ohio (WCMH) — Two Marion men are facing drug trafficking and weapons charges.

In an operation by the Marion Metro Drug Enforcement Unit, law enforcement officers executed a search warrant Friday in the 600 block of East Church Street. They found several items suspected of being drugs, initially listed as 61.6 grams of cocaine, 107 tablets of Percocet, 11.6 grams of Fentanyl, 3.7 grams of crack and 226 grams of marijuana. They also found 10 guns and $5,526 in cash.

Arrested were Nathaniel Rice, 43, and Dante Ford, 38, both of Marion, according to a news release Thursday. Formal charges are expected from Marion County Prosecutor Ray Grogan.

The drug task force includes members of Marion police, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office and the county prosecutor’s office.