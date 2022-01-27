MARION, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people were arrested and over 500 grams of illegal drugs were seized Tuesday by Marion police.
Police say, based on tips from the community, they investigated and obtained a search warrant for a house in the 1000 block of Fairwood Avenue.
There they found:
- 86.1 grams of suspected heroin/fentanyl
- 20 grams of methamphetamine
- 38 grams of crack
- 456 grams of marijuana
- 204 prescription pills
- 2 guns
Arrested were Rachel Brown-Vondenburg, 20, and Nathan Suel, 40, of Marion. They are facing multiple drug-trafficking charges.