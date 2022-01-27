MARION, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people were arrested and over 500 grams of illegal drugs were seized Tuesday by Marion police.

Police say, based on tips from the community, they investigated and obtained a search warrant for a house in the 1000 block of Fairwood Avenue.

There they found:

86.1 grams of suspected heroin/fentanyl

20 grams of methamphetamine

38 grams of crack

456 grams of marijuana

204 prescription pills

2 guns

Arrested were Rachel Brown-Vondenburg, 20, and Nathan Suel, 40, of Marion. They are facing multiple drug-trafficking charges.