MARION, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) is searching for the driver involved in a May hit-skip crash in Marion that later killed one person.

OSHP confirmed that 32-year-old John Arthur II, of LaRue, died of his injuries on May 19 after a hit-skip crash on May 13. Medical crews took Arthur from the crash scene on Route 95 to Marion General Hospital, and then Grant Medical Center in Columbus, where he died.

On Friday, OSHP shared photos captured of the suspect from the crash. The agency said he appeared to be a man in his 30s or 40s with a reddish beard driving a BMW X5 manufactured between 2006 and 2013.

(Courtesy Photo/Ohio State Highway Patrol)

(Courtesy Photo/Ohio State Highway Patrol)

(Courtesy Photo/Ohio State Highway Patrol)

The day of the crash, Arthur was driving his Subaru WRX westbound on Route 95 in Marion County.

The suspect’s BMW was trying to pass Arthur as another car approached in the eastbound lanes, according to OSHP. The BMW then swerved into the westbound lane, and Arthur traveled off the right side of the roadway, striking a driveway embankment and then a house before flipping over.

The crash ejected Arthur from his Subaru, while the BMW fled the scene. OSHP’s initial investigation indicated that the BMW struck Arthur’s car during the crash, and it may have damage on its right side.

OSHP asked anyone with information on the crash or the suspect to call (740) 383-2181.