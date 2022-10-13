Three people have been arrested after law enforcement found cocaine during a drug bust Tuesday in Marion.

MARION, Ohio (WCMH) — Three people have been arrested after law enforcement found cocaine during a drug bust Tuesday.

Officers from Marion police and the sheriff’s office went to a house in the 900 block of Mt. Vernon Avenue to carry out a search warrant. In the house, detectives found an illegal gun, more than $2000 in cash and 82 grams of cocaine.

Three people were arrested during the search: Natwon McCravy, 26, Gregory Owens, 37, and Loralai Crawford, 20. According to police, McCravy and Crawford were charged with trafficking and possession of cocaine and Owens was arrested on a warrant.

The Marion County prosecutor is set to file formal charges, according to Marion police.