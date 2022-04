MARION, Ohio (WCMH) — The suspect in what police said was a domestic-related shooting in Marion Sunday has died.

Marion police said Seth Nead, 36, of Marion died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound Monday stemming from an incident Sunday afternoon.

Police said Nead shot Katlyn Cole, 24, at a home on the 600 block of Sugar Street at approximately 4:58 p.m. Cole later died at Marion General Hospital.

Nead was taken to Marion General Hospital and later flown to a Columbus hospital, where he died.