MARION, Ohio (WCMH) — A pedestrian has died Monday after being struck by a train in Marion, according to city police.

Officers went around 4 p.m. to the CSX railroad crossing near West Center Street and Curve Street on reports of a train crash involving a pedestrian. Firefighters and the county coroner’s office joined them and pronounced the victim dead at the scene, the Marion Police Department said.

Marion police did not release the identity of the person killed, but said they would share more information on Tuesday.