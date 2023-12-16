MARION, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is hospitalized after police believed he crashed his vehicle while driving impaired.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash happened at approximately 12:45 a.m. Saturday on State Route 309 near Pleasant Hill Road in Marion.

A 2007 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by a 42-year-old LaRue man, was traveling west on SR-309 when the driver failed to make a curve near Pleasant Hill Road, police said. The truck drove off the right side of the road and hit a guardrail. The truck then rolled over the guardrail and down an embankment, flipping over several times before stopping in a field.

The driver was flown to Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center with serious injuries.

Ohio State Highway Patrol said investigators believe alcohol played a part in the crash, adding that the driver was wearing a seatbelt at the time.

The crash remains under investigation. NBC4 is withholding the driver’s name because charges have not been filed against him.