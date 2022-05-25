MARION, Ohio (WCMH) — One man died and another was injured after a motorcycle crash overnight Wednesday in Marion, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Troopers from the Marion Post went to Water Street in the village of Prospect just after 1:00am where the driver of the motorcycle, 22-year-old Alec Bartell, was found dead at the scene.

According to OSHP, Bartell was driving his motorcycle west on Water St. and hit a piece of construction equipment on the roadway.

His passenger was flown to Grant Medical Center in Columbus with serious injuries, per troopers.

OSHP states helmets were not used as they continue to investigate the crash.