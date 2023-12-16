MARION, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio’s Third District Court of Appeals unanimously upheld the life sentence of a Marion man convicted for the rape of a 7-year-old girl.

The Court of Appeals found Friday no cause for a miscarriage of justice or for a new trial to be ordered in the case of Thomas Chafin, 62. This decision underscores the jury’s role in assessing witness credibility and determining the weight of the evidence. Chafin was originally given his life sentence in January.

Chafin was found guilty in November 2022, where the jury was shown a video where the victim spoke about the rape. A polygraphist had delivered a testimony that Chafin denied the rape during an exam.

“Our community can rest assured knowing that a predator like Chafin will remain behind bars for life, where he can no longer harm the innocent,” Marion County Prosecutor Grogan said in a news release.

Earlier in the year, Grogan had cutting remarks for the man.

“Quite frankly, life in prison is too good for Chafin,” Grogan said in January.