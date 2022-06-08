MARION, Ohio (WCMH) — A Marion City Schools bus driver is facing child pornography charges, according to Marion police.

Michael MacKay, 65, of Marion, is facing two charges of illegal use of a minor or impaired person in nudity-oriented material or performance, second-degree felonies.

According to police, the department was contacted on June 3 by the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force about a Marion resident alleged to have downloaded images depicting child pornography.

During the investigation, police said detectives interviewed MacKay and collected electronic devices to be analyzed by the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) for the presence of illegal material.

Police said the suspected images do not appear to have any connection to children in the Marion school district or in the Marion community.

Marion police are not releasing any further information at this time.

Marion City Schools released the following statement earlier this week:

We have been made aware that a bus driver for Marion City Schools is under investigation for possession of child pornography. The driver is not currently driving for the district. We are still learning the details of this incident and the investigation is ongoing. We will fully cooperate with law enforcement. Our student’s safety and well-being are our utmost priority. Marion City Schools