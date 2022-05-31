MARION, Ohio (WCMH) — After deploying tear gas into a suspect’s home — only to find him missing from the premises — Marion police said they have located a 49-year-old man accused of domestic violence.

The search for Raymond L. Wilson, who faces charges of domestic violence, abduction and inducing panic, ended Tuesday after police found him at a Red Roof Inn in Columbus, according to a news release from the Marion Police Department.

Around 11 p.m. Friday, police responded to the 100 block of Johnson Street on reports that Wilson had assaulted his girlfriend and held her against her will, then left the scene, Marion police said. Police returned to the home with a search warrant Sunday morning to look for Wilson, where officers suspected a male was inside the residence. Neighbors told police they saw the 49-year-old in the home.

After police evacuated neighbors from their homes and shut down traffic entering Johnson Street out of precaution, they talked with Wilson on the phone for a “period of hours,” according to a release.

Police said officers eventually deployed tear gas into Wilson’s home after negotiations stalled, but upon entering the home, the suspect could not be found.

On Tuesday, police, along with Columbus SWAT officers and Marion County sheriff’s deputies, arrested Wilson at a Red Roof Inn in Columbus without incident. They then took him to the Franklin County Jail before bringing him back to Marion.