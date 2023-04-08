MARION, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead after fleeing police in Marion overnight Saturday.

According to a release from the Marion Police Department, an officer was placing a bicycle in the back of a cruiser just before 12:30 a.m. at the 900 block of Fairwood Avenue. While the officer was there, a Ford sedan hit the cruiser and a parked car nearby, leading the officer to try and stop the Ford.

The driver of the Ford, later identified as 31-year-old Dustin Kraviec, did not stop and drove off which led to the officer pursuing the vehicle. The chase only lasted a little over two miles when the Ford drove off the roadway on Kellogg Parkway and crashed. Kraviec was found with serious injuries and taken to Marion General Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

There were no other injuries in this incident. The Ohio State Highway Patrol will be investigating this crash further as the Marion police officer involved goes on administrative leave, as is protocol for critical incidents, per MPD.