MARION, Ohio (WCMH) — The suspect in a fatal shooting officials said began as a debate over music will spend at least the next 17 years in prison.

Marquise Adams, 19, was sentenced to the maximum prison sentence of between 17 and 22 1/2 years in prison Tuesday for charges of voluntary manslaughter with a gun specification and tampering with evidence, which Marion County prosecutors said was related to disposing of the gun.

Adams is guilty of shooting Jamear Douglas, 17, after an argument on social media on Aug. 21, 2022, about who was the better rapper. According to the prosecutors’ office, Adams went to Douglas’ home on Adams Street just after midnight the next day and shot Douglas. Douglas had multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to Marion General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Adams fled the scene and was eventually arrested in Michigan in January 2023.

Marion County Common Pleas Judge Matthew Frericks said Adams had several opportunities to not engage with Douglas but chose to do so anyway.

“I know the victim’s family and the entire Marion community appreciate this strong sentence from Judge Frericks,” Marion County Prosecutor Ray Grogan said in a statement. “Justice was done here today.”