MARION, Ohio (WCMH) — A 21-year-old man in Marion has been arrested and has been accused of shooting and killing his roommate Friday evening.

According to the Marion Police Department, officers responded to a call for a shooting just after 11 p.m. at an apartment on Libby Lane in north Marion.

When police arrived, they found 25-year-old D’Jontaez Ross dead from an apparent gunshot wound. Police then arrested his roommate, 21-year-old Justin Brady in connection to the fatal shooting of Ross.

Brady’s arraignment date is unknown at this time as Marion police continue to investigate.