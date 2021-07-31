Marion Fire Department fights three fires in one evening, seeks public’s help

Marion

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MARION (WCMH) — The City of Marion Fire Department is asking for the public’s help as they investigate three fires at vacant buildings on separate streets Friday evening.

The first occurred on the 500 block of Polk Street where MFD was called to reports of smoke showing from the attic of a vacant home. As they handled that structure, they were called to a second fire at the intersection of Tyler and Adams streets. MFD says two engines left the Polk Street fire in order to respond.

While they were busy with those two fires, MFD was called to the 360 block of Park Street for a third vacant structure fire. The fire chief arrived to find fire burning in the back of a wood-frame home.

The Marion Township Fire Department sent an engine to assist.

MFD asks anyone with information about any of these fires to call the Marion Police Department at 740-387-2525. Callers can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

Get severe weather email alerts

Don't Miss

Local News

Ryan Ave. 7 a.m. Update

Liz McGiffin: Nice start to the weekend ahead of thunderstorms

Be aware and alert say police after armed robbery in the Short North

Pickaway County Tornado Near New Holland July 29

Harrison County funnel cloud

Deliver Black dreams mural

More Local News