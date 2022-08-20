MARION, Ohio (WCMH) — Police are searching for a man they said is considered armed and dangerous after a fatal shooting in Marion early Saturday morning.

Marquis Deshun Adams

According to Marion Police, officers responded to a report of a shooting on the 500 block of Adams Street at approximately 12:11 a.m.

At the scene, officers found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to Marion General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Detectives are looking for Marquis Deshun Adams, 18, of Marion, in connection with the shooting.

“This is an incredible tragedy that is devastating to so many people in our community,” said Marion Police Maj. B.J. Gruber. “As a community and as a country, we must find ways to teach our young people to resolve conflict without violence.”

Police said Adams should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Marion Police at 740-387-2525.