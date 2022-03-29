MARION, Ohio (WCMH) — Marion County deputies say a man is facing child enticement charges after he tried to get a boy to leave a store with him.

According to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, at about 9 a.m., Monday, deputies responded to the Walmart on Marion-Mt. Gilead Road after a woman reported that a man had attempted to leave with her son.

Deputies say the suspect, now identified as Johan George Kigge, was seen on video prior to the incident acting suspiciously for about 45 minutes near the front of the store.

It was reported that Kigge asked the 11-year-old boy to show him where the exit to the store was, before the boy’s mother yelled at Kigge, according to deputies.

On Tuesday, deputies announced they had arrested Kigge, 26, of Mansfield and had charged him with child enticement.

Deputies continue to investigate but say there was no physical contact between Kigge and the boy.