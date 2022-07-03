MARION, Ohio (WCMH) — A 44-year-old man in Marion has been charged with involuntary manslaughter after a woman died from multiple stab wounds overnight Sunday, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

Per MCSO, deputies went to the River Bend Campground at the 1000 block of Whetstone River Road South at 2:33 a.m. on the report a woman was unresponsive after a fight.

When deputies and fire personnel arrived, they found 42-year-old Natalie Rudd suffering from stab wounds and not breathing. Rudd was taken to Marion General Hospital where she was pronounced dead, per MCSO.

Witnesses told the sheriff’s department that the suspect had left the scene on a motorcycle with a deputy locating him when he was riding back towards the scene.

The suspect, 44-year-old Chadwick Greenawalt, was taken to Marion General Hospital from injuries he sustained from the supposed fight. Greenawalt was then arrested on a charge of involuntary manslaughter.

He is being held in the Multi-County Jail and his case will be presented to the Marion County Prosecutors Office.