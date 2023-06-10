MARION, Ohio (WCMH) — An 80-year-old man died after his pick-up truck overturned in Marion County Saturday afternoon.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) Marion Post, the crash happened at approximately 3:43 p.m. on U.S. Route 23.

James Barger, 80, of Findlay, was driving a 2003 GMC Sierra pick-up truck south on US-23 when the truck drove off the right side of the road, hitting a culvert before overturning and coming to a rest on its roof.

Barger was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said Barger was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The crash is still being investigated.

OSHP was assisted at the scene by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, Fort Morrow Fire and EMS, Pleasant Township Fire and EMS, Marion Township Fire, the Marion County Coroner’s Office, and the Ohio Department of Transportation.