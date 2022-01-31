MARION, Ohio (WCMH) — A Marion police K9 officer is being lauded for aiding in the arrest of two suspected drug traffickers Monday.

The K9 named Stash helped detectives seize approximately 61.3 grams of suspected heroin/fentanyl and 4.1 grams of suspected crack cocaine, police said.

According to Marion police, a search warrant was served at a home on the 400 block of Mound Street after an investigation by the MARMET Drug Task Force, made up of members of Marion City Police, Marion County Sheriff’s Office, and the Marion County Prosecutors Office.

“Stash comes through again,” Marion Police Chief Jay McDonald said in a press release. “MARMET detectives and their K9, Stash, have made a significant #MAPCT in removing illegal drugs from our community and this is just one more example of the great work they do.”

Phillip Cox, 48, of Marion, has been charged with trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound and trafficking in crack cocaine. Also arrested was 42-year-old Auera Robinson, of Marion, on an active warrant.