MARION, Ohio (WCMH) — A former Galion City Schools athletic trainer was arrested Wednesday on charges he owned materials depicting child sex abuse.

The Marion Police Department arrested Jon Vitello, 38, of Marion, after the Ohio Internet Crimes against Children Task Force alerted officers to his alleged possession of images portraying the sexual abuse of children, Chief Jay McDonald said in a statement. Vitello, who was contracted by a local healthcare provider to work at Galion City Schools as an athletic trainer, is no longer employed by the district, Superintendent Jennifer Allerding said.

“It goes without saying that we are disturbed and disgusted by the allegations,” Allerding said in a letter addressed to the district’s families Wednesday.

Although detectives found no evidence that Vitello engaged in inappropriate or illegal activity with Galion City Schools students, Allerding said at least one photo that Vitello allegedly downloaded from social media is from a Galion athletic event. The district continues to cooperate with law enforcement during the investigation, she said.

Vitello is charged with pandering obscenity involving a minor, a second-degree felony that is punishable between two and eight years in prison.