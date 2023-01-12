MARION, Ohio (WCMH) – The man arrested in Detroit on murder charges stemming from a shooting in Marion did so because of a dispute over who was a better rapper, said the Marion County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

Marquise Adams was extradited from Detroit, Mich. to Marion after disappearing from the area for nearly five months. He was wanted in connection with the shooting death of 17-year-old Jamear Douglas.

According to a release, the two were arguing on social media over who was the better rapper the night of Aug. 21, 2022. A few hours later, just after midnight on Aug. 22, witnesses said Adams, 18, shot and killed Douglas in front of Douglas’ home on the 500 block of Adams Street. Douglas had multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to Marion General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Adams fled the scene and was named a suspect for murder with police adding $2,500 in September to an initial $5,000 reward for information leading to his arrest. He had been on the run until he was located in Detroit and taken into custody by the United States Marshal’s Office.

“What started as a ridiculous argument over rap music ended in the cold-blooded murder of a 17-year-old,” said Marion County Prosecuting Attorney Ray Grogan. “All too often, angry young people have no consideration for human life and violence becomes their preferred way to resolve disputes.”