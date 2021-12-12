MARION, Ohio (WCMH) — Troopers from the Marion Post are currently investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that occurred early Sunday morning.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says the crash happened at around 1:30 a.m. on US Route 23 near Mile Post 11 in Marion Township.

32-year old Aaron M. Schilling was driving a 2013 Victory Cross Country motorcycle northbound when he lost control in the right lane, according to patrol. The motorcycle turned onto its side and traveled into the median where Schilling sustained life threatening injuries.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by Marion County Coroner’s Investigator April Short. It is reported that Schilling was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.