Fatal accident in Tully Township investigated by troopers

MARION, Ohio (WCMH) — Troopers from the Marion Post are investigating a fatal crash that occurred on Friday morning in Tully Township.

The crash happened at 10:36 am, according to a media release from Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Marsha E. Hartman, age 62, of Galion, Ohio was traveling westbound on State Route 309 when her vehicle traveled off the right side of the roadway, struck a mailbox, a ditch and two trees.

Ms. Hartman was pronounced deceased at the scene by Marion County Coroner, Dr. Mark Davis, the media release said.