House explosion reported in Marion; one person severely injured

Marion

MARION, Ohio (WCMH) — The Marion Fire Department is on the scene of a house fire and explosion Wednesday night which severely injured one man.

According to a Facebook post, the department said the explosion happened on the 800 block of Congress Street just before 9 p.m.

Firefighters arrived less than two minutes after receiving the call to find a home completely collapsed. A severely burned occupant was found lying in the yard with life-threatening injuries, the department posted. The man was taken to Marion General Hospital in serious condition.

No other people were believed to have been in the home.

Firefighters were able to control the fire before it was able to spread to other homes.

Fire officials are expected to be on the scene most of the night investigating the cause of the explosion.

Drivers are advised to avoid the Congress Street area between Highland Avenue and Barks Avenue.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

