MARION, Ohio (WCMH) — Police and deputies seized nearly three pounds of drugs, two firearms and cash were seized during a raid in Marion.

Jaimie Call was arrested on Sept. 20 during the execution of the search warrant in the 300 block of Owens St., issued by Judge Teresa Ballinger. Call was charged with possession of drugs and weapons under disability. Among the items found were around 2.4 pounds of marijuana, .38 pounds of methamphetamine, a pistol and a semiautomatic gun along with $5,200 in cash.

In a statement released by the MARMET Drug Task Force, Marion County Sheriff Matt Bayles said, “I’m not only happy to see these large drug seizures but I’m also just as happy to see that we are able to take guns from people who illegally possess them, without harm coming to anyone.”

This case will be forwarded to Marion County Prosecutor Ray Grogan for the filing of formal charges the report said.

