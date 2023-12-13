Watch a previous report on the Marion shooting in the video player above.

MARION, Ohio (WCMH) — A man will spend at least the next 18 years in prison after a court rejected his appeal on a murder conviction tied to a 2021 shooting in Marion.

Ziair Green (MARION COUNTY PROSECUTORS OFFICE)

Marion County prosecutor Ray Grogan announced Wednesday that Ziair Green, of Marion, will continue serving his 18-years-to-life prison sentence after the Ohio Third District Court of Appeals upheld his conviction. Green was 17 at the time of the shooting, police said.

Green was convicted of killing Ricco McGhee, 43, on the night of Jan. 18, 2021, during a shooting on the 100 block of South Seffner Avenue.

“Many in Marion will remember this horrible crime – after firing eight rounds from a semi-automatic handgun, killing his victim, Green fled his crime scene and Marion Police had to issue a public warning that he was potentially armed and the public should use caution is they see him,” Grogan said in a press release.