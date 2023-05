MARION, Ohio (WCMH) — A Marion ambulance and police cruiser crashed when responding to a call for a possible drowning in the city Monday.

According to the Marion post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash happened at the intersection of East Fairground Street and North Main Street.

The driver and a passenger in the ambulance and the driver of the police cruiser are hospitalized. Their conditions are not known at this time.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.