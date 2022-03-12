MARION, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State Highway Patrol confirmed that a 39-year-old woman died in a vehicle crash Friday evening in Montgomery Township.

OSHP reports that the crash happened around 7:18 p.m. on State Route 37 in Marion County.

39-year-old Amber Pitts was traveling south on State Route 37 when her vehicle veered off the east side of the road and hit a culvert, according to OSHP.

Patrol says that Pitts was pronounced dead at the scene and that drugs are a suspected factor in the crash.

Marion Post troopers are continuing to investigate.