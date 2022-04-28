MARION, Ohio (WCMH) — Prosecutors are pursuing the death penalty against a 19-year-old who allegedly shot and killed a Marion man in March.

Christian Gutierrez, of Marion, was re-indicted Thursday for his reported involvement in the shooting death of Charles A. Feliciano, 27, who was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in March at the 300 block of North Main Street in Marion, according to court records with the Marion County Court of Commons Pleas.

Feliciano died from his injuries after being flown to a Columbus hospital.

On Thursday, prosecutors tacked on an additional kidnapping charge and announced their decision to seek the death penalty against Gutierrez, court records state.

The 19-year-old also faces previous charges — three counts of murder, two counts of aggravated murder and two counts of felonious assault, according to court records.

After prosecutors filed their intent to pursue the death penalty with the Ohio Supreme Court, Gutierrez’s defense attorney James D. Owen requested to withdraw from the case, stating “counsel is unable to expend the time necessary to properly defend the accused in a death penalty case,” court records state.