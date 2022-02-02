MARION, Ohio (WCMH) — The Marion County Police Department has arrested and charged one person for drug trafficking after multiple drugs and cash were seized Tuesday.

Police say they conducted a search warrant on the 900 block of Henry St. and seized 178 grams of cocaine, over 1000 ecstasy pills, 22.5 grams of methamphetamine, and over $7,500 in cash.

The suspect arrested was 30-year-old Martez Montgomery who was charged with trafficking cocaine and ecstasy.

Marion County Sheriff Matt Bayles said the drug task force in Marion has seized the following substances in the past six days:

156.2 grams of heroin/fentanyl

229.3 grams of crack cocaine

70.23 grams of methamphetamine

1253 illegal pills

471.95 grams of marijuana

2 guns

$13,493 in cash