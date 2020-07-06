Merion Village bakery featured on new show hosted by Tan France

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– There is a new Facebook Watch Show called “Boost my Business,” and one locally-owned small, minority business was chosen to be featured.

It was an experience that not only helped their business grow during this unfortunate time but showed them their full potential.

One of the co-owners of Bake Me Happy in Merion Village has celiac, and she had trouble finding foods for her diet. She decided to start her own gluten free bakery. Now, five years later, this small business is thriving with the help of Facebook and of course the support from the community.

“They called and said were coming out the week after thanksgiving we were like oh okay,” explained Bake Me Happy Co-Owner, Letha Pugh.

Facebook and Instagram chose Letha Pugh and Wendy Miller Pugh to feature on this new show. They brought in crews, experts and a celebrity host, Tan France.

“I was excited because I’m a fan several of my bakers are fans.”

Tan is one of the Fab five from Queer Eye. He worked with owners on ways to grow their business with some simple marketing tips.

After the show was filmed, COVID-19 had to pivot their entire business model. They did it without hesitation.

“The way that restaurants have to function over the next two years will be drastically different. This model has exponentially increased what we’re doing,” noted Pugh.

They created an online ordering system that allows people to order ahead so there is as little contact as possible. With the tools they learned from Facebook and being forced into functioning online, they are now growing during a time when most are hanging on by a thread.

“It was a big deal for us,” noted Miller Pugh “It was wonderful! It was two days of shooting. It was intense but he was every bit of wonderful as you want him to be. When you’re working so hard in your business it’s easy to be in a bubble and not see how great you’re doing.”

These two women have some advice for any other business owners struggling right now amidst Covid-19: “Keep fighting, keep rethinking your business,” explained Miller Pugh.

And at the end of the episode, they caught up with Tan to see how they’ve been doing during the pandemic. One thing they decided to do is eliminate their cafe seating completely and they are working on a bodega like setup with all gluten free products, alcohol and treats.

CLICK HERE to watch the show.