Marion school closed Friday to deep clean amid busy flu season

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Marion Preparatory Academy is closed to students Friday due to a large number of student and staff illnesses.

According to the school, staff will deep clean the building Friday so that everything is ready to go for Monday.

“As we are in the midst of flu season, please remember that the CDC recommends that it is best to keep students with a fever home until that fever is absent for 24 hours. As always, our top priority is student safety! Rest up, and we will see everyone on Monday,” said Principal Jennifer Hutton in a Facebook post.

In last week of December in Columbus, the number of confirmed cases of the flu were up nearly 40% and the number of hospitalizations up 100% from the previous week.