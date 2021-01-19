Marion police seek teen in connection with deadly shooting

MARION, Ohio (WCMH) — Marion police are asking for the public’s help in finding a teenager connected to a fatal shooting Monday night.

A warrant has been issued for 17-year-old Ziair Green of Marion. Police say Green may still be armed and that the public should use caution if he is seen and should not approach him. They ask anyone who knows about his whereabout to call Marion police via 911. The Marion police’s main number is 740-387-2525.

Police responded to a call of a reported shooting about 10:40 p.m. Monday in the 120 block of S. Seffner Ave., where they found Ricco McGhee seriously injured. McGhee, 43, later died at Marion General Hospital.

The homicide remains under investigation.