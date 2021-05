COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Marion Police are looking for 16-year old Jaidyn Maag who ran away from her father’s home on May 12.

Police believe the girl may be with her 35-year old mother, Sarah Hall Snyder, who has an active warrant out of Ontario, Ohio, on a charge of shoplifting.

Snyder’s last known residence was in Mansfield, and she has previously lived in Galion, Ontario, and Marion, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call Marion Police at 740-387-2525.